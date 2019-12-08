Watch J.Lo Host, DaBaby Perform On SNL

There were two musicians on last night’s Saturday Night Live: jack-of-all-trades Jennifer Lopez, who served as the episode’s host, and the ascending North Carolina rapper DaBaby, who capped off a big year as SNL’s musical guest.

Lopez also had a pretty unbelievable year, as she put it in her opening monologue, though the returning host was there to remind people about her big-screen triumph in Hustlers. Naturally, she participated in a bunch of sketches throughout the night that let her show off her comedic timing. Two of them played off J. Lo’s music career: In one, Pete Davidson joins her tour as a roadie, and in another she plays a “hip-hop caroler” alongside DaBaby, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Davidson.

DaBaby also brought his big 2019 singles to SNL: “Suge” and “BOP.”

Watch clips from last night’s Saturday Night Live below.

Musical guests coming up for the rest of the year are Niall Horan on 12/14 and Lizzo on 12/21.