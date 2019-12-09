Tulsi Gabbard Shares “Imagine” Cover On Anniversary Of John Lennon’s Death

Move over, Mayor Pete! There’s a new Democratic presidential challenger in the music game.

Sunday marked 39 years since John Lennon’s death. To commemorate the anniversary, Tulsi Gabbard — the 38-year-old veteran and Congressperson from Hawaii, who has been a contentious presence in the Democratic primary campaign, most famously when Hillary Clinton accused her of being a Russian asset, — posted footage of herself and husband Abraham Williams singing Lennon’s signature song, “Imagine.”

Gabbard’s version of the famous piano ballad recasts it as a ukulele lope. Musically it’s nothing special, but it’s still very interesting to see an American presidential candidate singing a song about abolishing all borders, to say nothing of the first practicing Hindu in Congress extolling the virtues of a religion-free secular humanist utopia. You can watch it below.