Yorkston/Thorne/Khan – “The Shearing’s Not For You”

About a month ago we were treated to “Westin’ Winds,” the sprawling lead single from Yorkston/Thorne/Khan’s new album Navarasa : Nine Emotions. Today the trio — comprising Scottish folk guitarist James Yorkston, English jazz double-bassist Jon Thorne, and Indian sarangi player Suhail Yusuf Khan — has allowed another advance track into the world.

Whereas the former song leaned into the sounds of Khan’s native India, “The Shearing’s Not For You” is a traditional Scottish folk song about an expectant mother being abandoned by her child’s father, sung by Yorkston with textured melancholy. The trio has found a gorgeous common ground between those musical histories; this tune feels of a piece with its predecessor, rich and nimble and eerie in the same way. Listen below.

Navarasa : Nine Emotions is out 1/24 on Domino. Pre-order it here.