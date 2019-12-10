Dirty Projectors have released a new live in-studio album today, which is part of their label’s Domino Documents series that has also included live albums from Julia Holter and Wild Beasts. The album, which is called Sing The Melody, was recorded last year at New York City’s Power Station studios before they went out on tour in support of their most recent album, Lamp Lit Prose.

Most of the tracklist is made up of songs from that album, but they also perform a medley of two Dirty Projectors rarities: “FourFiveSeconds,” the Kanye West/Rihanna/Paul McCartney classic that Dave Longstreth wrote the bridge for, and “Knotty Pine,” which Longstreth co-wrote with David Byrne for the Dark Was The Night compilation. There’s a video made up of in-studio footage for those two tracks that was shot by Ebru Yildiz.

Watch and listen below.

Sing The Melody is out now via Domino. Check out our Anniversary piece on Bitte Orca’s 10th anniversary which happened this past summer.