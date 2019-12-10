Watch PUP Perform A Christmasfied “Kids” With Puppets For CBC Kids

PUP put out one of the best albums of the year with Morbid Stuff, and the band recently teamed up with the Canadian broadcaster CBC to perform a special Christmas version of the album’s lead single “Kids.” They were dressed in holiday attire and surrounded by a very cute crew of puppets.

The band changed lyrics about their hollow and vapid life and lack of ambition to the more thematically appropriate: “Just like the kids, I’ve been navigating my way through the winter reality of this Christmas season/ Which, at this point in my bright and merry life, has jingled the jingle bells that I’ve got left/ And I’ve embraced the festivities with friends and family and holiday cheer.” Impressive.

Extremely wholesome content! Do the one about killing your bandmates next.

Watch below.