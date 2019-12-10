Buku 2020 Lineup

The lineups for next year’s festivals are coming faster and faster; it won’t be long before the big dogs unveil their bills. New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project, which has been going since 2012, isn’t one of the giants. But it’s an interesting one because it builds its lineup almost entirely out of rap, dance, and pop, with very little rock music on there. Next year’s festival will come to Mardi Gras World 3/20/21. Tyler, The Creator will headline alongside Flume and dance producer Illenium, but the real action is in the undercard.

The Buku bill features a whole lot of Stereogum favorites, including Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Kaytranada, Flatbush Zombies, JPEGMAFIA, Channel Tres, Young M.A, and 100 gecs. Early-’10s emo heroes Taking Back Sunday are one of the only rock bands on the bill, which is weird to think about. But then, Turnstile are playing, too, so maybe the organizers have just figured out that the kids love to mosh. You can find out all the relevant info on the festival here.