Netflix Announces Drama Series About Spotify

The story of one streaming service is coming to another streaming service. Today, Netflix has announced a new, as-yet untitled scripted drama series about the rise of Spotify. Inspired by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud’s book Spotify Untold, produced by Yellow Bird UK, and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen, the Swedish and English language show will center around Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his partner Martin Lorentzon, the co-founders of Spotify.

“I’m thrilled to be making this timely and entertaining series for Netflix. The story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music — how we listen to it and how it’s made — is truly a tale for our time,” says executive producer Berna Levin. “Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalised, digitised world.”

“I am excited to bring the story of Sweden based Spotify to life on the screen,” adds director Per-Olav Sørensen. “It is an ongoing fairytale in modern history about how Swedish wiz kids changed the music industry forever. The story is truly exciting and challenging. Challenging because the Spotify story has not ended yet — it is still running with high speed and will probably change while we work on the project.”