For the past decade, Drake has shown an unearthly ability to recognize and collaborate with exciting up-and-coming rappers; it’s part of what’s kept Drake on top for so long. But DaBaby has been famous for almost a year now, and before last night, Drake hadn’t gone out of his way to acknowledge DaBaby’s big year. Drake didn’t even take that long to acknowledge his own child! Last night, though, Drake joined DaBaby onstage in Toronto and put him over huge.

DaBaby came though Drake’s hometown last night, playing a show at REBEL. Near the end of the shaw, Drake emerged with some truly kind words about DaBaby: “2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city. I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanna say congratulations. You’re killing this.”

Drake also hyped up the album that he’s currently making: “I’ma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020.” DaBaby responded: “Toronto, I’m trying to pull up on Drake and drop a verse on the motherfucking album.” DaBaby turned his stage over to Drake, playing hypeman as Drake performed “Money In The Grave” and “God’s Plan.” Both of them posted videos from the show on social media afterward; check it out.

Also of note:

DaBaby shows look fun as hell.