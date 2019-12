Nilüfer Yanya released her debut full-length, Miss Universe, back in March, and it’s certainly one of the best and most promising albums of 2019. The British musician was in Australia this month for the first time, and she stopped by radio station Triple J to record a cover for their Like A Version performance series. She put her own spin on Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange highlight “Super Rich Kids,” turning it into a loungey slow-burn. Watch and listen below.

Miss Universe is out now via ATO.