Today is Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday. She celebrated last night by being named Billboard’s Woman Of The Decade and throwing more shots at Scooter Braun. This morning, the festivities continue with a full-length tribute to her 2012 career highlight Red, which ranked very highly on our list of this decade’s best albums.

ReRed is the work of Something Merry, a group that curates and releases benefit compilations, which overlaps with the membership of the Boston emo band Future Teens. (Check out their new album Breakup Season if you haven’t.) About a year ago, the Future Teens/Something Merry braintrust organized an album-length tribute to Carly Rae Jepsen’s E•MO•TION. Now they’ve done the same for Red.

All proceeds from ReRed will go to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization dedicated to ending “mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.” The comp features Wild Pink covering “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Adult Mom tackling “Starlight,” Chris Farren doing “Holy Ground,” Bad Bad Hats playing “22,” Weakened Friends reinterpreting “The Lucky One,” and much more. Future Teens themselves handle “Begin Again.” It’s cute, and it’s for a good cause. Listen below.

ReRed is out now. Buy it at Bandcamp.