Bauhaus Announce More Reunion Shows

Last month, goth overlords Bauhaus reunited in Los Angeles, playing three shows at the Hollywood Palladium. This wasn’t the first time Bauhaus had reunited since their initial 1983 breakup. They also reunited in 2005, playing a famous Coachella set and sticking together long enough to release the 2008 comeback album Go Away White. But those LA shows were still Bauhaus’ first performances in 13 years. They won’t be the last.

Today, Bauhaus announce more shows. They aren’t going on a full-scale tour or anything — at least not yet — but they will play, at minimum, two more shows. Bauhaus are scheduled to play 4/8 at London’s Alexandra Palace and 6/26 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Given the gap between those two shows, I wouldn’t be shocked if they also added some festival dates, but that’s just pure speculation.

By all accounts, those LA Bauhaus shows went well. The band brought back a few songs that they hadn’t played since the ’80s, and frontman Peter Murphy, who has had his difficulties in recent years, kept it together, sounding great and looking cool as hell.