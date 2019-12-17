For the better part of the fall, Angel Olsen has been touring behind her exceptional new album All Mirrors. And for her entire North American tour — which she just wrapped up this past weekend — Olsen had an opener worth showing up early for. Olsen toured with Lætitia Tamko, the musician who records as Vagabon and who recently released a self-titled sophomore album. At least once on that tour, Olsen and Tamko shared a stage.

When Olsen played Oakland’s Fox Theatre earlier this year, she came out as a surprise guest during Vagabon’s set. Together, the two of them sang an elegant, restrained version of the tender Vagabon tune “Every Woman.” Olsen was the headliner that night, but she was a supporting actor during that performance, and her voice worked to add dimension to the song. Vagabon remained the focal point.

Olsen is too big of a star to sing backup for long, but she’s really good at it! And if you slept on the second Vagabon album, this is a good reason to catch up. The two of them played Oakland earlier this month, but Vagabon just shared professionally shot video of that performance. Check it out below.

Vagabon is out now on Nonesuch. Read our interview with Vagabon here.