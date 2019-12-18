Stephen Malkmus & Bob Nastanovich Set For David Berman Tribute Show In Portland

Earlier this year, the Silver Jews and Purple Mountains mastermind David Berman, one of the most beloved writers in the history of American indie rock, died by suicide at the age of 52. Since then, there have been a great many fond remembrances of Berman, from a Tennessee Titans scoreboard message to a full tribute album. Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich, the two Pavement members who also in the Silver Jews with Berman at the very beginning, were among the first to say something.

Berman, Malkmus, and Nastanovich were all friends at the University Of Virginia, and they were all living together in Hoboken when Berman launched the Silver Jews. Malkmus played on the Silver Jews’ 1994 debut Starlite Walker and returned for 1998’s much-loved American Water. On the day of Berman’s death, Malkmus and Bob shared statements about the man. Soon afterward, Malkmus covered two Silver Jews songs while playing a show in Glasgow. And now Malkmus and Nastanovich will play a whole Berman tribute show in Portland.

JamBase reports that Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich will play Bike Chain Rain: A Birthday Tribute To David Cloud Berman, a special show at Portland’s Bunk Bar. It’s set to take place on the evening of 1/4, which would’ve been Berman’s 53rd birthday. The fingerpicking guitar virtuoso William Tyler, another former Silver Jews member, will also play. The bill includes the Spinanes’ Rebecca Gates, Clay Cole, Franklin Bruno, Oed Ronnie, and a Certain Smile, as well as the writers Kevin Sampsell, Chelsey Johnson, Jon Raymond, Mo Daviau, Kjerstin Johnson, Daniel Elder, and Sophia Shalmiyev. The great rock critic Douglas Wolk will host, and the bill also promises “special guests.” It’s already sold out.