Watch Harry Styles Cover Lizzo’s “Juice” & Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”

Right now, Harry Styles is doing everything he can possibly do to promote his new album Fine Line, the man’s second solo LP since the end of One Direction. In the past few weeks, Styles has hosted both Saturday Night Live and James Corden’s Late Late Show. Earlier today, Styles was on Ellen, taking part in a bit where he pranks a pizza delivery guy by telling him whatever Ellen tells him to do on a hidden earpiece. (We didn’t post it because it sucks.) And now Styles is out here covering Lizzo for BBC Radio 1 listeners.

Styles recently stopped by the BBC’s Live Lounge and took part in the tradition of covering someone else’s song live-in-studio. In his moment on the show, Styles took on “Juice,” the single that Lizzo released earlier this year. That song, which was supposed to be Lizzo’s big breakout, ended up being dwarfed by two older Lizzo songs that came out of nowhere and became runaway smashes. Pretty good track, though.

“Juice” is basically a song about being sexy, so Styles singing it is the musical equivalent of an Instagram thirst trap. (Harry Styles: “No, I’m not a snack at all / Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal.”) But you can’t really sing a song that monumentally peppy if you’re bored, and Styles sounds pretty bored on this one. Check it out for yourself below.

UPDATE: He covered Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” too.

Fine Line is out now on Columbia.