Yellowcard Are Continuing With Their Lawsuit Agaisnt Juice WRLD, Despite His Death

Earlier this fall, the members of the defunct pop-punk band Yellowcard sued the young Chicago rap star Juice WRLD for $15 million, claiming that Juice WRLD had stolen from the group and also that he’d inspired by their particular brand of “emo pop rock.” Last week, Juice WRLD died at the age of 21 after suffering from seizures and Chicago’s Midway Airport. But Yellowcard are still pursuing their lawsuit.

XXL reports that Yellowcard have filed a motion to extend the lawsuit. Originally, Juice WRLD and his co-defendants — producers Nick Mira and Taz Taylor, labels Interscope and Grade A Productions — had until 12/9 to respond to Yellowcard’s legal complaint. But Yellowcard briefly put the lawsuit on hold when Juice WRLD died on 12/8. Yellowcard and their lawyers are now giving the defendants until 12/4.

Yellowcard are claiming that Juice WRLD’s 2018 breakthrough hit “Lucid Dreams” copied “melodic elements” from their own 2006 album track “Holly Wood Dies.” The band is asking for $15 million in damages, as well as a “running royalty and/or ownership share” in all future use of the song. They also wanted money from all future Juice WRLD tours and public appearances, but they can’t really ask for that now.