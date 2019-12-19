Camila Cabello Apologizes After Old Racist Tumblr Posts Surface

Camila Cabello has been all over my Twitter timeline lately via targeted ads for her new album Romance. She was all over my timeline for a different, much messier reason Wednesday when a thread documenting her history of racist and xenophobic teenage Tumblr posts went viral.

The Rihanna-themed Twitter account @motivatefenty posted a detailed tweet thread with links and screenshots to the posts, which are not pretty, and which date to about seven years ago, when Cabello was a member of Fifth Harmony. The thread begins with a post from Cabello’s official Tumblr confirming she posted more informally under the name vous-etess-belle, then continues with a series of eyebrow-raising excerpts from her vous-etess-belle archives. There are lots of reblogged racist and xenophobic memes targeting blacks and Asians, as well as some making light of Chris Brown assaulting Rihanna. In one post, Cabello herself types out the N-word. It’s the sort of regrettable teenage edgelord stuff one might look back on and cringe when they got older — or at least you’d hope they would cringe.

Cabello responded to the uproar by deleting the Tumblr posts and then posting an apology to her own Twitter account Wednesday afternoon just before 3PM EST. Captioned “I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” it reads like so:

When I was younger, I used language I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart . As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do. I’m 22 now. I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak out against injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.

The thread documenting Cabello’s old Tumblr posts and her apology tweet can be found below.

