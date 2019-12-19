Iggy Pop, Public Enemy, Roberta Flack To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys

The Grammys have announced their slate of Special Merit Awards for 2020. As Variety reports, Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, celebrating “performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.” Notably, neither Pop nor Public Enemy has ever won a Grammy before.

The Technical Grammy Award, presented to individuals who have made “contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording industry,” is going to acoustician and audio engineer George Augspurger this year. And then there’s the Trustees Award, which honors “contributions in areas other than performance.” Next year it will be bestowed upon Philip Glass, Frank Walker, and outgoing Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who was already immortalized this year by Ariana Grande’s quip, “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken.”

The winners will be honored at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in a special ceremony on 4/18, nearly three months after the 1/26 Grammy telecast.