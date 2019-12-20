Young Thug – “Hop Off A Jet” (Feat. Travis Scott) & “Diamonds” (Feat. Gunna)

Young Thug’s So Much Fun was not just one of the year’s best rap albums, it was one of the year’s best albums period. So it’s exciting that Thugger has released a deluxe version of So Much Fun today featuring four extra tracks.

The additions are highlighted by previously unreleased tracks featuring “Hot” remix collaborators Gunna (the Pi’erre Bourne-produced “Diamonds”) and Travis Scott (the Wheezy-produced “Hop Off A Jet,” not to be confused with Future’s “Jumpin On A Jet“). Also new to the completely rearranged tracklist are “Millions” and “Die Today.” Beyond all that, there’s also a video out this morning for “Boy Back” featuring Nav.

You can stream all the newly released tracks, watch the “Boy Back” video, and stream the full deluxe So Much Fun below.

So Much Fun (Deluxe) is out now on Young Stoner Life/300.