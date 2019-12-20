Watch White Reaper Rock Kimmel

It’s been a big year for the poppy and rambunctious Kentucky rockers White Reaper, highlighted by signing to Elektra and releasing a very strong LP called You Deserve Love. As a victory lap of sorts, the self-proclaimed world’s best American band made their late-night TV debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

White Reaper played two You Deserve Love tracks from the Kimmel stage. On the show proper, they did the album’s punchy, catchy lead single “Might Be Right,” which has been making headway at alternative radio stations in recent months. As a web extra, they burned through “Real Long Time.” Both songs featured some righteous Thin-Lizzy-style harmonized guitar leads and were overall extremely winsome.

Watch below, and revisit our White Reaper interview from earlier this year.

You Deserve Love is out now on Elektra.