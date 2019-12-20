It’s never too late to pay tribute to Tom Petty. We published quite a few of them upon the rock legend’s death in October 2017. Two years later, another one has materialized.

A group of roots-rockers including Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, and his sons Lukas and Micah have delivered a cover of “For Real,” the previously unreleased Heartbreakers song from 2000 that came out back in February. Titled “For Real – For Tom,” it’s being released ahead of Christmas as a benefit for LA homeless shelter The Midnight Mission.

Lukas Nelson tells Rolling Stone, “When I first was sent this song asking if I wanted to record it, I was quite frankly dumbfounded. It was the whole manifesto of our band [Promise of the Real] in a song. It just shows how connected artists who have integrity are with others who share the same passion and fire for being honest with their soul. Fearless and real.”

Hear “For Real – For Tom” below.

“For Real – For Tom” is available for purchase here via Dark Horse Records. All proceeds benefit LA homeless shelter The Midnight Mission.