Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs Of 2019

Near the end of his second presidential term, Barack Obama took on the role of curator, sharing lists of his favorite pop culture. Sometimes that took the form of summer music playlists or workout mixes, but more recently it’s mostly meant wrapping up year-end list season with his own contribution to the critical anointment ritual. The past two days Obama has shared lists of his favorite books and movies (with honorary mentions of TV shows Fleabag, Unbelievable, and Watchmen). And now he’s followed up his 2017 and 2018 song lists with one for 2019.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” Obama writes. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.” The list comprises 35 songs and is sequenced into a playlist, but I like the idea that “Playing Games” by Summer Walker is Obama’s #1 song of the year.

That would make Big Thief’s “Not” his #2, same as me. Other artists on the list include Kaytranada, the Highwomen, Burna Boy, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Ozuna, Adia Victoria, Mavis Staples, DaBaby, the National, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Ocean, both Knowles sisters, Sharon Van Etten, J. Cole, and more. Check out the full list and stream it below.

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

Big Thief – “Not”

Kaytranada – “Go DJ” (Feat. SiR)

Lizzo – “Juice”

The Highwomen – “Redesigning Women”

Burna Boy – “Anybody”

Maggie Rogers – “Burning”

Ozuna – “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)” (Feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, & Anuel AA)

Adia Victoria – “A Different Kind Of Love”

Mavis Staples – “Change”

Koffee – “Toast”

The National – “Oblivions”

Solange – “Binz”

Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Angelica Garcia – “Jícama”

The Black Keys – “Go”

Angélique Kidjo – “La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix)”

Alicia Keys – “Show Me Love” (Feat. Miguel)

GoldLink – “Joke Ting” (Feat. Ari Pensmith)

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Prateek Kuhad – “cold/mess”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Bruce Springsteen – “Hello Sunshine”

Frank Ocean – “In My Room”

Rema – “Iron Man”

Young Thug – “The London” (Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)

Lesthegenius – “Raleighwood Hills” (Feat. Sonny Miles & Jaxson Free)

Mustard – “Pure Water” (Feat. Migos)

Dominic Fike – “3 Nights”

Joe Henry – “The Fact Of Love”

Rosalía & J Balvin – “Con Altura” (Feat. El Guincho)

Snoh Aalegra – “I Want You Around”

Wale – “On Chill” (Feat. Jeremih)

Beyoncé – “Mood 4 Eva”