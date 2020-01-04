Miley Cyrus Settles Lawsuit Claiming She Stole “We Can’t Stop”

Michael May, the Jamaican reggae musician who performs under the name Flourgon, sued Miley Cyrus in 2018. In the $300 million lawsuit, he claimed that the line “we run things, things don’t run we” from her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” was taken from his 1988 song “We Run Things.”

Now, Reuters reports, the lawsuit over “We Can’t Stop” has been settled. May and Cyrus filed a joint stipulation in Manhattan federal court on Friday ending the suit with prejudice, which means it can’t be filed again.

In a letter last month, Cyrus’ lawyers wrote that a settlement agreement had been signed and that the stipulation would be filed “pending payment of the settlement proceeds.” The amount was not specified.

You can compare the two songs, which really don’t sound anything alike except for that one line, below.