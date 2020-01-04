Sir Rod Stewart Ordered To Appear In Palm Beach Court For Punching Security Guard

Rod Stewart has been ordered to appear in a Florida court for allegedly punching a security guard, People reports. The altercation, which involved Stewart and his eldest son Sean, took place in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve.

According to the police report, Rod and Sean Stewart became “agitated” after being denied access to a private event held in the children’s area of a resort called The Breakers. “The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow … instructions to leave,” states the probable cause affidavit obtained by People.

As the argument escalated, Sean reportedly shoved a security guard at the event, and Rod punched him in the “left ribcage area” before apologizing. “It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained,” a source familiar with the situation tells People. “Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries.”