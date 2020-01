In 2013, Jordan Hudkins of West Virginia indie-rock band Rozwell Kid teamed up with Dave Segedy of Bloomington indie-rock band Sleeping Bag for a collaborative record called Dreamboats. Now they’re reuniting for a sequel, fittingly entitled Dreamboats II. Its first track is a tuneful slacker-pop jam called “Chiller Instinct,” and you can listen to it — and watch a music video involving lots of juggling — below.

Dreamboats II is out 2/7.