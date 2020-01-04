Wrecking Crew’s Carol Kaye Blasts Mrs. Maisel Homage

Carol Kaye is the prolific session bassist who rose to fame as the only female member of the group of Los Angeles studio musicians known as the Wrecking Crew. “Carole Keen,” a character on the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel played by Liza Weil, is a cat eye glasses-wearing touring bassist who befriends the show’s title character and gives her tips for surviving in a male-dominated field. Carol Kaye is not a fan of Carol Keen.

“It’s a Hollywood, silly fluff piece [that has] nothing to do with me or my history,” Kaye tells the New York Post in a new interview. “They took a few things out of my book and created a character that’s not even me at all … A lot of people are saying, ‘That must be you. I love it!’ But I am not a cartoon — and my life is not a joke.”

“Nobody contacted me. I didn’t know a thing about it. I thought that was pretty bad — kind of like slander,” she continues. “You have to understand, it’s not easy when you are older and it has nothing to do with you — but people think it is you. Don’t get me wrong, I have a sense of humor … but I am a professional. This is like a putdown to me.”

Kaye is also not a fan of the 2008 documentary The Wrecking Crew, which she says she was “duped” into appearing in. “We were never known as that pet name of Hal Blaine’s — our name has always been ‘studio musicians,’” she says. “[Viewers] were lied to and it’s not right. They were given the wrong idea about studio musicians, who are some of the most wonderful people in the world. He slandered jazz guys that were terrific people [just because] they did film work.”