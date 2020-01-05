Taron Egerton Wins Golden Globe For His Performance As Elton John

Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for Best Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy for his portrayal of Elton John in the biopic Rocketman. He thanked John and Bernie Taupin in his speech — the two of them picked up an award of their own earlier in the night for Best Original Song. “Thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend,” Egerton said to John.

Egerton beat out Daniel Craig in Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit, Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name.

It’s the second year in a row that an actor received a Golden Globe for portraying a musician. Rami Malek won last year for Bohemian Rhapsody.