Have you seen Miranda Lambert live lately? You really should. Late last year, I watched her play a set of end-to-end bangers at my local college-basketball arena, radiating massive big-star charm to every corner of the place and getting the same kind of crowd love that Cardi B got in the same venue a few months earlier. The crowd was different, but the appeal was similar: Lambert comes off as everybody’s tough, shit-talking, frequently-drunk best friend. And when she’s on TV, she brings that same power.

Lambert released the (excellent) new album Wildcard late last year, and she’s already been on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show once to promote it. Last night, she made her big return, singing the Wildcard track “Tequila Does” for a visibly delighted Colbert. “Tequila Does” is all-the-way country: A shamelessly silly, pedal-steel-drenched drinking song about how Lambert can’t find a man she likes as much as tequila. Performing it on Colbert, she was all easy and unforced charisma. She’s a natural at this, and she never seems less than comfortable when there are cameras pointed at her.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: We indie rock dorks need to extend the same reverence that we’ve paid Kacey Musgraves to Miranda Lambert, who’s been in the game for longer and who has never been anything less than wonderful. “Tequila Does” is minor Lambert, and it’s probably not the strongest argument for her greatness. But even replacement-level Miranda Lambert is better than a lot of other people’s best. Watch the performance below.

Wildcard is out now on Arista Nashville.