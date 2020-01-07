Genuine American rock legend and delightful human being David Byrne — quite possibly the man who has worn grey hair better than any other man in history — is currently in the midst of a run of Broadway performances of his show American Utopia. Byrne has always been a theatrical performer — see Stop Making Sense the greatest concert film ever made, for evidence — so this Broadway thing seems like a natural progression. The show runs through next month, and he has already promoted it with frankly incredible performances on a couple of late-night shows. And last night, he was on TV just to give an interview, which is also a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Byrne was a guest on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers — not to perform, but to talk about the experience. This is a good late-night interview, since it’s not the usual thing where the host is clumsily setting up the agreed-upon anecdotes that the guest will then tell. Instead, it’s two smart people who seem to like each other a lot having a good little conversation.

Talking to Meyers, Byrne mentions that it’s nice to be able to go home every night while performing — suggesting that the Broadway residency might be the higher-brow version of the Vegas residency — but that Broadway audiences expect different things. He also talked about getting advice from Jerry Seinfeld. Meyers mentions that his friend Amy Poehler has been to see Byrne’s Broadway show multiple times and that she keeps bringing famous friends, which is fun to think about. And Byrne mentions that he never notices the celebrities in the crowd but that the members of his band always tell him, which is also fun to think about. Watch the interview below.

Byrne was also on CBS This Morning this past weekend, talking to former MTV News anchor Serena Altschul about becoming a grandfather and about all the voter fraud that he, a Scottish native, has unwittingly committed over the years. Watch that segment below.

David Byrne’s American Utopia is running six days a week at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre until 2/16. You can find details here.