Bill Fay – “Salt Of The Earth”

After going 40 years in between albums, the British folk veteran Bill Fay kept up a relatively steady pace of releases in the 2010s, which will now extend into the new decade. His latest album, Countless Branches, is due out next week. He’s shared two songs from it so far, “Filled With Wonder Once Again” and “Love Will Remain,” and today he’s putting out a third and final single, “Salt Of The Earth.” As you might expect, it’s lovely, atmospheric, and understated. A bit more unexpectedly, its accompanying video features the reclusive Fay singing the track in-studio. Watch and listen below.

Countless Branches is out 1/17 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.