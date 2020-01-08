Sometimes, pop stars do everything they can to be taken seriously. Sometimes, critical darlings do everything they can to move in a pop direction. And sometimes, those two things collide head-on in fascinating ways. That seems likely to happen this summer in some of America’s finest outdoor sheds, where Chvrches will be opening for Halsey.

Halsey has been a huge pop star for a couple of years now. Next week, she’ll release her much-anticipated new album Manic, which is looking more and more like a serious and ambitious piece of big-stage pop music. (The ballad “Finally // beautiful stranger” is really good.) Today, Halsey has announced a big North American summer tour. And for much of that tour, she’ll bring along Scottish synthpop trio Chvrches as openers.

Chvrches had an interesting 2019: Collaborating with Marshmello for their biggest-ever pop hit, beefing with Chris Brown and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta, coming out with a video-game theme. And now it looks like their summer will be pretty interesting, too. Halsey’s other openers on this summer tour include the vaguely psychedelic singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, the emo-rapper Blackbear, and the electro-pop trio Pvris. Check out Halsey’s North American tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

6/04 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

6/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

6/10 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

6/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

6/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

6/16 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

6/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

6/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

6/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Aphitheatre *

6/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

6/27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

7/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

7/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

7/05 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

7/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

7/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/22 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

7/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

7/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/30 – West City Valley, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

8/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

* with Chvrches & Omar Apollo

^ with Blackbear & Pvris