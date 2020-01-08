Summer Camp – “Women In Love”

Last year, Summer Camp shared two new tracks, “Love Of My Life” and “Danny And John,” as a preview of their upcoming full-length album, Romantic Comedy, the follow-up to 2015’s Bad Love. The album is an accompaniment to a documentary of the same name that one-half of the British duo directed, which screened at a few festivals last year, and the album itself is appropriately coming out on Valentine’s Day. Today, the band is sharing “Women In Love” from it, a swooning character study inspired by some classic rom-com heroines. Here’s how they frame it:

“Women In Love” is about falling for a woman who is packed full of idiosyncrasies and complexity. Obviously the manic pixie dream girl trope of rom coms has been discussed in great detail, but for us this song is less about those more modern heroines, and more about the classic rom com queens who completely befuddle and complicate the lives of the men who are attracted to them. It’s Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Baby, Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot, and Goldie Hawn in The Housesitter. It’s about how their love interests feel so lucky to be adored by such strange, complicated, and surprising women.

Listen below.

<a href="http://summercampband.bandcamp.com/album/romantic-comedy" target="_blank">Romantic Comedy by Summer Camp</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dreams Of Love”

02 “The Ugly Truth”

03 “Love Of My Life”

04 “When Danny Met John”

05 “Impossible Perfection”

06 “Barefoot In The Park”

07 “Disneyland Of The Heart”

08 “Women In Love”

09 “You Complete Me”

10 “Mr. Wrong”

11 “Nice Guy”

12 “The Muse”

13 “It Happened One Night”

14 “Declaration Of Love”

15 “Run”

Romantic Comedy is out 2/14 via Apricot Recordings. Pre-order it here.