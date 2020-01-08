The Bachelor Is Getting A Music Spinoff Called Listen To Your Heart

The Bachelor universe is about to get a little bit bigger. The ridiculously popular reality franchise, where young people go to find love and social media fame, is adding a music-driven spinoff to its cadre of shows, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is called Listen To Your Heart (blegh) and it’ll premiere it April. ABC said that the show will “unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love” when they introduced it at Television Critics Association press tour.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke compared the show to A Star Is Born, saying: “The format is an evolution of The Bachelor. Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. [The series will] capture what we all know: love, emotion and music are intertwined. How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.”

In theory, the show will feature its single contestants participating in musical challenges and live performances that will, ultimately, show them who they are in perfect harmony with. In reality, this will probably be like Tinder at a music festival. Sounds chaotic!

Listen To Your Heart will premiere on 4/13 on ABC.