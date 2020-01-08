Fucked Up – “In View” (The Tragically Hip Cover)

The Tragically Hip were beloved national treasures in their native Canada. They attained that stature long before frontman Gord Downie’s death in 2017, but Downie’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis inspired many Canucks to express their admiration, sometimes by covering the Hip’s music.

One of the latest tributes comes from proggy Toronto hardcore legends Fucked Up. The group’s lead growler Damian Abraham published an essay about loving the Hip and still being punk in 2016. Then, last October, he and his bandmates released a limited edition 7″ featuring a cover of “In View” from the Hip’s 2006 album World Container.

Only 200 copies were pressed, but fear not: The cover has now made its way online via Indie88. Listen below.