Frank Ocean Is Face Of Prada Campaign

Frank Ocean is, once again, doing things. He is dropping one-off singles. He is putting together club nights. He is headlining this year’s Coachella. And he is modeling clothes that you can’t afford.

Ocean has long had an affinity for big-name brands — he sees both sides like Chanel — and he’s spent some time modeling in the past. He appeared in ads for Band Of Outsiders in 2013 and for Calvin Klein in 2016. Now Pitchfork reports that Ocean is one of the faces of Prada’s spring/summer 2020 menswear campaign. He’s sharing those duties with Drive/Too Old To Die Young director Nicolas Winding Refn and future Elvis-biopic star Austin Butler.

Ocean is in a couple of quick new videos that Prada posted to its Instagram page, looking foxy and intoning the letters that spell out the word “Prada” as if they mean something. Check out those ads below.