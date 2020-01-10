Deap Lips (Flaming Lips & Deap Vally) – “Home Thru Hell”

Last month, Deap Lips — the collaboration between the Flaming Lips and the LA duo Deap Vally — announced the release of their debut album, also called Deap Lips, with lead single “Hope Hell High.” Today, the band are sharing another new track from it, the similarly titled “Home Thru Hell.” Like the first single, it’s an all-over-the-place track that comes together in a cool enough way, a chaotically chill blend of processed vocals and crisp guitars. Check it out below.

Deap Lips is out 3/13 on Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.