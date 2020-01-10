Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani both had pretty big 2019s: The former had a big hit with “Hot Girl Summer” and released her debut mixtape, Fever, and the latter continued her path away from Fifth Harmony with her debut solo single “Motivation.”

The two of them have teamed up for a song together that’s included on the soundtrack for Birds Of Prey, the DC Universe superhero movie that focuses on Margot Robbie’s character of Harley Quinn. The track is called “Diamonds,” and you can listen to it below.

The Birds Of Prey soundtrack, which comes out on 2/7, will also feature tracks by Doja Cat, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, Summer Walker, and more.