Ashley McBryde – “Martha Divine”

Ashley McBryde released her excellent debut album, Girl Going Nowhere, back in 2018, and we named her one of the Best New Artists to come out of that year. A couple months ago, she was named the New Artist Of The Year at the Country Music Awards, and she’s gearing up to release her sophomore album this spring.

A new single from it, “One Night Standards,” came out last fall, and today she’s sharing another one called “Martha Divine,” a roiling country revenge tale with a little twist. Instead of being embroiled in a love affair herself, McBryde sets her sights on her father’s mistress. “Martha Divine/ You put your hands on the wrong damn man this time,” McBryde sings in the chorus. “Jezebel, you’re bound for hell/ But evidently the devil’s busy so I moved you up in line.” Listen below.