Mura Masa – “Live Like We’re Dancing” (Feat. Georgia)

One of the more intriguing albums on this week’s release schedule is R.Y.C., the new one from British producer Mura Masa. R.Y.C. stands for Raw Youth Collage, and it mostly lives up to its name by sounding a bit post-1975 (the band) and very post-2010s (the decade), putting an artful touch on an omnivorous blend of festival-friendly genres and collaborators. Not sure about the “raw” part, though; this stuff is mostly quite polished.

Beyond the Mura Masa-sung “No Hope Generation,” the album has already yielded rewarding singles with Clairo, slowthai, and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell. Now, a few days ahead of its release, comes one more collab.

“Live Like We’re Dancing” is a very on-brand contribution from our reigning Album Of The Week champion Georgia, whose new Seeking Thrills is all about sobering up and learning to get your kicks from the dance floor. This one’s ingredients include grooving disco-funk bass and drums, indie-rock guitar curlicues, plaintive house piano, and a gospel-esque chorus of backing vocals. Yet the end product is trim and minimalist, a study in restraint rather than bombast.

Listen below.

R.Y.C. is out 1/17 on Polydor.