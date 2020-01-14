Moby spent most of 2019 saying and doing dumb shit. In his most recent memoir, Then It Fell Apart, he grossly recounted stories about Natalie Portman and Lana Del Rey and the dates he did or did not go on with them. (He also said he once rubbed his dick on Donald Trump.) And he got some more questionable new tattoos.

Though he cancelled his book tour in September and said that he was “going away for awhile,” he is already back and ready to release a new album. That album is called All Visible Objects, and it’s the followup to 2018’s Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt. Today, he’s sharing its lead single, “Power Is Taken,” which features the Dead Kennedys’ D. H. Peligro. Watch a video and listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morningside”

02 “My Only Love” (Roxy Music Cover)

03 “Refuge”

04 “One Last Time”

05 “Power Is Taken”

06 “Rise Up In Love”

07 “Forever”

08 “Too Much Change”

09 “Seperation”

10 “Tecie”

11 “All Visible Objects”

All Visible Objects is out 3/6 via Mute.