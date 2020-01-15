Torres – “Dressing America”

Torres is the musical moniker of Mackenzie Scott, and she’s gearing up to release a new album next Friday. Silver Tongue will be her first self-produced album and first for Merge. Scott’s last release, 2017’s Three Futures, found the musician fusing a singer-songwriter sensibility with glimmers of electrified energy. The new album captures Torres digging deeper into that craft, as we’ve already previewed two beautiful tracks from the upcoming release: “Good Scare” and “Gracious Day.”

Scott is sharing another track today. “Dressing America” puts her penchant for zappy snares to use, as the percussion tones vacillate between standard acoustic and electrified pad sounds. Her lyricism is just as poignant as ever, punctuating the instrumentation with a glittery lust: “You’re always telling me I don’t know who you are/ Come on, woman/ I tend to sleep with my boots on should I need to gallop over dark water/ To you on short notice.”

The “Dressing America” video pushes the recent *yeehaw* revitalization to racier, sexier, gayer extremes. Directed by Ashley Connor, the video depicts a cowboy boot-clad Scott pleading with her undecipherable lover. What’s not to love?

Silver Tongue is out 1/31 on Merge. Pre-order it here.