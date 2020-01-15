The House Of Love Announce First North American Tour In 28 Years

The House Of Love, a dreamy and vaguely psychedelic UK indie band, first came together in London in 1986. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, the band scored UK hits and got some US alt-rock radio play with jams like “Shine On” and “Beatles And The Stones.” The House Of Love broke up in 1993 after releasing four albums. In 2003, co-founders Guy Chadwick and Terry Bickers got back together and released two more House Of Love albums. But the House Of Love haven’t played any American shows since 1992. That’s about to change.

The last American House Of Love show, as far as your Stereogum staff can tell, was a November ’92 gig at AL Gator’s, a bar in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Maryland. This spring, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the House Of Love will return. Terry Bickers has declined to take part in the coming House Of Love American tour, so frontman Guy Chadwick is putting together a new band for the occasion. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

5/07 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

5/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterrean

5/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre

5/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

5/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Part Time Punks Anniversary