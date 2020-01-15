Today Is New Order Day In Miami Beach

Last January, New Order were awarded the keys to the city of Miami Beach. Last night, the iconic UK band kicked off their first-ever US residency with the first of four performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach. And today, January 15th, 2020, has been officially declared “New Order Day” in Miami Beach.

“New Order has left its mark in the Miami Beach and worldwide music scene,” says Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora in a statement. “They represent a generation of bold and powerful musicians that were leaders of the New Wave music scene that pushed the envelope and reimagined music as we know it.”

“Miami picked us,” the band’s own Stephen Morris adds in an interview with the Miami Herald. Nothing says Miami Beach quite like New Order!

Thank you to @MichaelGongora and City of Miami Beach for presenting New Order with the key to the city – what an honour! Another good reason to return! #NewOrderMiami pic.twitter.com/UZSvemgOQ7 — New Order (@neworder) January 13, 2019