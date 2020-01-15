The Baltimore band End It play fast, bruising, ignorant hardcore — absolute fight music with no room for nuance or subtlety. Back in 2017, End It released a demo. They’re just now getting around to following that up with their official debut EP One Way Track, which jams four songs into about six minutes. It’s fiery, effective stuff. In a press release, frontman Akil calls the songs “Baltimore hooligan anthems” — three words that will always grab my attention. That description, it turns out, is fully accurate. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr47-one-way-track" target="_blank">FSR47 – One Way Track by End It</a>

The One Way Track EP is out 1/17 on Flatspot Records.