Ken Jennings Misses Tool, Courtney Love, Kanye West Clues In Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time Tournament

For the past week, the only sport I care about, Jeopardy!, held its first-ever Greatest Of All Time showdown, pitting three all-time contestants — Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter — against each other. I hope that you know by now that Jennings took home the prize last night after winning three matchups out of a total four. If not, why are you reading this!?

While Jennings put forth an impressive showing that more than solidified his title as the GOAT (love you, Ken!), he did miss a few clues on what would end up being a career-defining night. And, as it so happens, a lot of them had to do with music. See if you can beat Ken.

• In 2019 this hard rock band led by Maynard James Keenan released its first album in 13 years & it went to No. 1

• [In the category Math To Roman Numerals To Initials To Names (ack)] (1,000 / 2) – 350 to this rock singer who was also a 1997 Golden Globe nominee

• “Follow God” & “Closed On Sunday” are tracks on this 2019 Kanye West album

OK, ready? Did you you answer what is Tool, Courtney Love, and Jesus Is King? Then you’d be right! Jennings struggled with all three.

The Tool clue ended up being snagged by James Holzhauer, and Jennings told Spin that he was pretty beat up after not getting to buzz in: “I feel terrible about it. Thank you SO MUCH for bringing it up again. I had the chance to briefly chat with Alex Trebek about Tool … and I missed it. For me, Tool is ALWAYS the correct answer.”

The Courtney Love answer, which refers to her role in The People Vs. Larry Flynt, was Jennings’ Daily Double. He couldn’t match the Roman numerals with the name and, after offering up “Charles Lindbergh” as a knowingly wrong response, he said “Seattle is going to love me — they’re not fans” when presented with the correct one. (Jennings lives in Seattle.)

And no one was able to come up with the name of West’s gospel album Jesus Is King. Oh well!

The Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time tournament might be decided, but if you haven’t watched it, I’d suggest you do even though we know the outcome! Truly some masterclass trivia.