Watch A Trailer For New The Band Documentary Once Were Brothers

Next month, a new documentary about the Band called Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band, will hit theaters. Based on Robertson’s 2016 memoir of the same name, it was directed by Daniel Roher and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard. (Scorsese, of course, directed the legendary The Last Waltz film of their “farewell” concert.)

The movie traces the history of the Band and include rare archival footage and interviews with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen, Ronnie Hawkins, and more. It’ll be in select theaters on 2/21.

Watch a new trailer for it below.