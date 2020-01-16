Watch Jenny Lewis & Beck Cover “Love Hurts” At CORE Benefit Show

Last night, Sean Penn hosted the 10th annual gala for his charity CORE, which started after the 2010 Haiti earthquake and aims to help out an area after it is struck by a natural disaster. The event took place at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jenny Lewis and Beck were on hand to perform a cover of “Love Hurts,” a song which was originally written by Boudleaux Bryant and has been covered many times over the years. In a tweet, Lewis said that they was aiming for a hybrid of Nazareth’s very popular version and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons’ lovely duet. Lewis and Beck were backed by Linda Perry, who curated the gala lineup, and Portugal The Man.

Watch a video of their performance below.

what a beautiful night!

thank you sean penn & @CoreResponseOrg for all your inspiring work in haiti and beyond…

& @RealLindaPerry @portugaltheman @beck

for the nazareth / gram & emmylou hybrid of love hurts! https://t.co/EGxwB6z3Fd — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) January 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Jenny Lewis has covered “Love Hurts.” She also performed it as part of Jenny & Johnny.