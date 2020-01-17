Johnny Marr And Hans Zimmer Will Score New James Bond Movie No Time To Die

The producers of the new James Bond film No Time To Die are locking down some intriguing names to handle the music for the project. Earlier this week Billie Eilish confirmed she and her brother Finneas are recording the movie’s title theme, making 18-year-old Eilish the youngest performer to ever sing a Bond theme. And now NME reports that No Time To Die — to be directed by True Detective season 1 visionary Cary Fukunaga — will be scored by Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Zimmer, the German-born Hollywood legend who won an Oscar for his The Lion King score in 1995, has maintained a long working relationship with Marr, the former Smiths guitarist. They worked together to score Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man and have performed together on stage many times. Now the close friends have joined forces for Daniel Craig’s fourth film in the role of Bond, James Bond.

No Time To Die is out 4/2 in the UK and 4/10 in the US. Now I want Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr to make music together, or at least I want Eilish to cover a Smiths song.