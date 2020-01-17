Esmé Patterson – “Shelby Tell Me Everything”

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Esmé Patterson isn’t exactly a folk-rock singer-songwriter anymore. She began explore some synthier, dreamier pastures with some help from fellow Denver indie rockers Tennis on last year’s “Light In Your Window.” And she’s continuing to harvest those fields on the rest of her new album There Will Come Soft Rains, named after a story from Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles and recorded over two weeks in Tennis’ garage.

Today, Patterson is sharing “Shelby Tell Me Everything,” a classicist dream-pop reverie/earworm that unfolds in a lovestruck daze. It’s a “sweet and innocent gay love song” that “exists in the initial moment of attraction, frozen temporarily in the air like a cloud,” Patterson says. “This song ecstatically explores the distance between reality and fantasy, between attraction and first kiss, suspended in innocence like a daydream. The video for the song made by @sadgirlprods imagines a parallel universe with another Esmé, another Shelby, another daydream.”

Listen and watch the accompanying music video, directed by Marin Lepore and set in an arcade and a botanical garden, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shelby Tell Me Everything”

02 “Out The Door”

03 “Light In Your Window”

04 “Sleeping Around”

05 “All Mine”

06 “What To Do”

07 “Fool’s Gold”

08 “Momentito”

09 “Take It Easy”

10 “Over And Over”

TOUR DATES:

03/14 Santa Fe, NM @ Rufina Taproom

03/17-20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

03/22 Tucson, AZ @ EXO

03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

03/26 Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room

03/27 Reno, NV @ The Velvet Pill

03/28 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/29 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/31 Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

04/01 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

There Will Come Soft Rains is out 3/6 via BMG.