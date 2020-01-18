Watch Sam Elliott Recite “Old Town Road” In Doritos’ Super Bowl Commercial

Sam Elliott is pretty much the American cowboy. With his spectacular mustache and drawling baritone — the blueprint for Bradley Cooper’s growly voice in A Star Is Born — the actor has been in countless Westerns. And now he’s in a Super Bowl commercial, and so is Lil Nas X’s country-rap smash “Old Town Road.”

The Super Bowl isn’t until 2/2. But yesterday, Doritos shared a teaser of their ad for their updated Cool Ranch flavor. And in that ad, Sam Elliott, all done up in his cowboy finest, swaggers into a saloon and begins reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road.”

When Sam Elliott portentously intones “I got the horses in the back/ Horse tack is attached/ Hat is matte black/ Got the boots that’s black to match,” you really believe that he got the horses in the back. Watch him do just that below.