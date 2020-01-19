Watch Angel Olsen’s Solo Piano Cover Of “More Than You Know”

Angel Olsen released one of the best albums of 2019, All Mirrors, and she recently stopped by the SiriusXM studios to perform a cover of “More Than You Know.” Olsen has done the cover on her most recent tour, just her and a piano, and she carried over that intimate arrangement to this in-studio.

The song, which was published in 1929, was composed by Vincent Youmans and written by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu. (Yes, Eliscu is related to SiriusXM host Jenny Eliscu — he’s her grandfather.) It’s been recorded by a lot of different artists over the years, but the SiriusXM video specifically references the version that Ann-Margret recorded for her 1961 album And Here She Is.

Watch below.